Sports News Roundup: Ronaldo hits four for Portugal in 5-1 rout of Lithuania; Argentina, Spain romp into World Cup last four

Ronaldo hits four for Portugal in 5-1 rout of Lithuania

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals when he scored four times to give the European champions a 5-1 win away to Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. Playing in his 161st international, the 34-year-old notched his eighth hat-trick for his country and the 54th of his remarkable career to help Portugal through what had threatened to turn into a frustrating evening.

Riske ousts Kerber in Zhengzhou, Mladenovic advances

American Alison Riske fought back from a set down to beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-4 7-6(6) in the first round of the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Tuesday, extending the former world number one's poor run of form. Riske held her nerve to save a match point in the third-set tiebreak before going on to inflict a fourth consecutive first-round defeat on Kerber, who was beaten by Kristina Mladenovic in her first match at the U.S. Open.

Defensive lapses a worry for free-scoring England

England underlined their attacking flair with another five-goal salvo on Tuesday but the way 120th-ranked Kosovo sliced through their defence will not have gone unnoticed by the big guns they are likely to face in next year's European Championship. England's extraordinary 5-3 win means they have scored 19 goals in four qualifying games and victory over the Czech Republic next month will seal their place at the finals.

Iranian soccer fan 'Blue Girl' dies after setting herself on fire

A female Iranian soccer fan who set herself on fire last week after being arrested for sneaking into a stadium dressed as a man has died from her injuries, causing widespread outrage. The semi-official Shafaqna news agency said the woman - dubbed "Blue Girl" online for her favorite team Esteghlal's colors - died at hospital on Monday after her self-immolation outside a court where she feared being jailed for six months.

Report: Patriots WR Brown to practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been an early bird all week at New England's facilities and will practice for the first time with the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The recently signed free agent arrived before 7 a.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday, per the report, but coach Bill Belichick said that doesn't necessarily mean he will play Sunday at Miami.

French federation head: Stop games over racist chants - but not homophobic ones

French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet told a radio station that he supported referees stopping matches in the event of racist chants - but not homophobic ones, in comments that drew criticism on Tuesday. The FFF introduced new rules this season enabling referees to interrupt play in the event of any such incident.

MLB roundup: Astros bash 7 homers, hammer A's

Houston battered Oakland pitching for 11 runs on 12 hits -- six of them home runs -- in the first two innings as the Astros hammered the visiting Athletics 15-0 to set a franchise record for home wins on Monday night. Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-4, crushed a pair of home runs and drove in a career-high-tying six runs to help the Astros match their club record with seven homers in a game.

Argentina, Spain romp into World Cup last four

Argentina steamrolled into the basketball World Cup semi-finals with a spectacular 97-87 win over Serbia, who were among the tournament favourites, and were joined by 2006 champions Spain who overpowered surprise package Poland 90-78 on Tuesday. The Argentines will lock horns with either holders United States or France, who meet in Wednesday's opening quarter-final, while the Spaniards will take on the winners of the Australia v Czech Republic clash.

Brady: Team will come first with Brown aboard

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and newly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown began their crash course in chemistry building on Monday, and Brady says he came away impressed that Brown "is into doing what's in the best interest for the team." Brown spent nine years starring for the Pittsburgh Steelers before forcing a trade to the Oakland Raiders, only to be released on Saturday after a series of squabbles with the team.

Lewis to step down as chief executive of All England Club in 2020

Former British Davis Cup player Richard Lewis said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of the All England Club at Wimbledon after next year's Championships. "It has been an immense privilege to be chief executive of the club and to play a part in the continued evolution of the club and The Championships," Lewis, 64, said in a statement on Wimbledon's website.

