Sports News Roundup: Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion; Argentina, Spain romp into World Cup last four

Neymar rape accuser charged with extortion

Police in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo said on Tuesday they had indicted the woman who accused soccer star Neymar of rape, charging her with fraud, extortion and slander, in what could be a major relief for the Paris Saint Germain striker. The former Brazil captain was accused of raping Najila Trindade in a Paris hotel room in May, but he alleged the encounter was consensual and prosecutors said in August they were dropping the case against him due to a lack of evidence.

Ronaldo hits four for Portugal in 5-1 rout of Lithuania

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 93 goals when he scored four times to give the European champions a 5-1 win away to Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday. Playing in his 161st international, the 34-year-old notched his eighth hat-trick for his country and the 54th of his remarkable career to help Portugal through what had threatened to turn into a frustrating evening.

Riske ousts Kerber in Zhengzhou, Mladenovic advances

American Alison Riske fought back from a set down to beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-4 7-6(6) in the first round of the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Tuesday, extending the former world number one's poor run of form. Riske held her nerve to save a match point in the third-set tiebreak before going on to inflict a fourth consecutive first-round defeat on Kerber, who was beaten by Kristina Mladenovic in her first match at the U.S. Open.

MLB notebook: Yelich fouls ball off knee, exits game

Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich left the Brewers' game in Miami on Tuesday in the first inning after fouling a pitch off his right knee. Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, went down to the ground and sat for a few minutes. He tried to get up a few times before eventually walking off under his own power. Trent Grisham pinch-hit for him, entering with a 1-2 count and striking out.

NFL notebook: Lawsuit accuses Antonio Brown of rape

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is accused of rape by a woman who says she was his personal trainer, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Brown denied the allegations through a statement issued by his lawyer.

New PGA Tour season starts with dust yet to settle on old one

It is only 16 days since Rory McIlroy was crowned FedEx Cup champion but players are already gearing up for the new U.S. PGA Tour season with the opening event, the Greenbrier Classic, kicking off in West Virginia on Thursday. With the calendar even more crowded thanks to the golf event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Classic will be the first of 49 official FedEx Cup events, of which 11 will be played between now and late November as part of the so-called 'wraparound' season.

Iranian soccer fan 'Blue Girl' dies after setting herself on fire

A female Iranian soccer fan who set herself on fire last week after being arrested for sneaking into a stadium dressed as a man has died from her injuries, causing widespread outrage. The semi-official Shafaqna news agency said the woman - dubbed "Blue Girl" online for her favorite team Esteghlal's colors - died at hospital on Monday after her self-immolation outside a court where she feared being jailed for six months. College football notebook: Stanford LT Little out for season

Stanford preseason All-American left tackle Walker Little won't return this year because of season-ending surgery, coach David Shaw said Tuesday. Little, a junior who has been considered a potential 2020 first-round NFL draft pick, suffered a reported leg injury in the season-opening victory against Northwestern and was initially thought to be out until midseason.

Argentina, Spain romp into World Cup last four

Argentina steamrolled into the basketball World Cup semi-finals with a spectacular 97-87 win over Serbia, who were among the tournament favorites, and were joined by 2006 champions Spain who overpowered surprise package Poland 90-78 on Tuesday. The Argentines will lock horns with either holders United States or France, who meet in Wednesday's opening quarter-final, while the Spaniards will take on the winners of the Australia v Czech Republic clash.

America's Cup holders Team New Zealand begin trials of new boat

America's Cup holders Team New Zealand finally began proper trials of their new class of foiling monohull on Wednesday after rough weather in Auckland scuppered any real chance of testing the 75-foot yacht when it was launched last week. TNZ are the first syndicate to officially launch an early version of the AC75-class yacht, though challengers from Britain and the United States have been trialing smaller prototypes.

