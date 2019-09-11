Raiders S Abram lands on IR

Oakland Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram will be placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The Mississippi State product is scheduled to undergo surgery after a strong showing in the Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos in which he played 43 of 57 defensive snaps.

Head coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday he felt Abram was a "little bit too reckless" but otherwise had a good outing on "Monday Night Football." With cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) uncertain for Sunday, the Raiders are likely to make at least one roster move geared to being better equipped to handle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

