Ramos likely to catch Syndergaard's next start

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway likely will have right-hander Noah Syndergaard pitch to Wilson Ramos on Friday despite the pitcher's reported request to use a different catcher. Callaway said Wednesday that Ramos will sit out the Mets' series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. In all likelihood, that sets up Ramos as the team's primary option for Syndergaard's next start, on Friday against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers.

"That's something that's a likely possibility," Callaway said. "I wouldn't just go ahead and print that he's catching that day, because anything can happen, but Noah obviously understands at this point that whoever is in the lineup, he's going to go ahead and compete." The New York Post reported earlier this week that Syndergaard requested to Callaway, pitching strategist Jeremy Accardo and general manager Brodie van Wagenen that he pitch instead to backups Tomas Nido or Rene Rivera, but the Mets' manager said he will make lineups that help the team.

Syndergaard has a 5.09 ERA in 15 starts with Ramos as catcher and a 2.45 ERA with Nido in 10 appearances. In his only appearance with Rivera behind the plate, Syndergaard threw seven shutout innings at Washington on Sept. 2. The Mets (75-70) beat the Diamondbacks 9-0 on Wednesday, with Ramos catching seven innings before Rivera finished up.

