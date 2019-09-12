Gangadharpur Vidyamandir blank Shri Ram School 12-0 in Subroto Cup U-17 Junior Boys

Gangadharpur Vidyamandir (Panchla) from West Bengal blanked Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar (IBSO) 12-0 in a Pool E match on the sixth day of the Subroto Cup International Football tournament here on Thursday. In Pool A, Army Boys of the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre defeated Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School from Haryana 2-1 in a close encounter.

In another neck-to-neck battle, Tripura Sports School saw the better of Mamta Modern School from New Delhi by a narrow margin of 1-0. In other one-sided matches, NSS MP Sikhya Niketan, Nabaghanapur (Nayagarh), Odisha beat The Air Force School, Subroto Park (TAFS) 5-0 in Pool C.

DAV HZL, Senior Secondary School, Zawa Mines, Udaipur thrashed Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School, Neyvelli, Tamil Nadu 6-0 in a Pool D match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)