International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gangadharpur Vidyamandir blank Shri Ram School 12-0 in Subroto Cup U-17 Junior Boys

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 21:35 IST
Gangadharpur Vidyamandir blank Shri Ram School 12-0 in Subroto Cup U-17 Junior Boys

Gangadharpur Vidyamandir (Panchla) from West Bengal blanked Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar (IBSO) 12-0 in a Pool E match on the sixth day of the Subroto Cup International Football tournament here on Thursday. In Pool A, Army Boys of the 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre defeated Vishvas Nav Sharda Public School from Haryana 2-1 in a close encounter.

In another neck-to-neck battle, Tripura Sports School saw the better of Mamta Modern School from New Delhi by a narrow margin of 1-0. In other one-sided matches, NSS MP Sikhya Niketan, Nabaghanapur (Nayagarh), Odisha beat The Air Force School, Subroto Park (TAFS) 5-0 in Pool C.

DAV HZL, Senior Secondary School, Zawa Mines, Udaipur thrashed Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School, Neyvelli, Tamil Nadu 6-0 in a Pool D match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019