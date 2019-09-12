Report: Vikings WR Doctson (leg) heading to IR

The Minnesota Vikings will place newly signed wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a leg injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday. Doctson was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring issue. He was inactive for last Sunday's season-opening win against the Atlanta Falcons.

A first-round draft pick (22nd overall) by Washington in 2016, Doctson caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns in 33 games over three seasons with the Redskins. He signed with Minnesota on Sept. 4 after failing to secure a spot on Washington's 53-man roster.

Doctson, 26, could be eligible to return from IR after eight weeks, pushing his potential Vikings debut into early November.

