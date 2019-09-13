49ers GM Lynch: DE Bosa aims to play vs. Bengals

San Francisco rookie edge rusher Nick Bosa plans to play Sunday at Cincinnati, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Thursday. Bosa hasn't practiced this week due to ankle soreness. Lynch said the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft aggravated his injury on the first snap in last week's 31-17 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He'll work kind of limited throughout the week, but he's fully intending on playing," Lynch said on 95.7 The Game, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. "As far as the snaps, we'll kind of see how that goes." Bosa originally injured his ankle in practice Aug. 7, then returned Sept. 2. He played 38 of 69 snaps vs. Tampa Bay.

"He did come out a little sore," Lynch said. "Traveling and all that kind of stuff amplified that a little bit." Niners receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) also remained out of practice Thursday.

