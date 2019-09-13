International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bucs-Panthers game resumes after weather delay

Reuters Charlotte
Updated: 13-09-2019 07:01 IST
Bucs-Panthers game resumes after weather delay

Image Credit: Twitter (@Panthers)

The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers resumed after a 26-minute weather-related delay in the first quarter Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Neither team had scored when play was halted with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Shortly after the resumption, Tampa Bay's Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal for the game's first points.

Also Read: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2019 Preview Capsule

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019