Soccer-Kuwait fires coach Jozak after home defeat to Australia

Kuwait has sacked head coach Romeo Jozak just a year after his appointment following the team's 3-0 home defeat to Australia in World Cup qualifying. Croatian Jozak, 46, took over the reins of Kuwait's national team in July 2018, three months after being sacked by Polish club Legia Warsaw.

"The FA decided to consider the recommendations of the technical committee which advised to part ways with the technical staff of the national team," Kuwait's football association said in a statement. Tuesday's loss to the Socceroos came days after world number 156 Kuwait hammered Nepal 7-0 to open their qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022 and the Asian Cup in China in 2023.

"Congratulations to my 'Blue' boys! The strong opener of the Qualifiers and a message to the World that Kuwait is back on the international football scene," the coach had tweeted after the home win against Nepal. Kuwait still tops Group B with one win from two matches and play Jordan next in Amman on Oct. 10.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up advances to the third round of qualification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)