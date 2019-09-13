Lakshya enters semifinals of Belgian International

Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the men's singles semifinals after top seed Mark Caljouw of The Netherlands pulled out of the contest at the Belgian International Challenge here on Friday. Lakshya, the Asian junior champion, had defeated Finland's Eetu Heino 21-15 21-10 last night to enter the semifinals.

The Indian will now take on Denmark's Kim Bruun, an opponent he had defeated at the Polish Open in March. Among other Indian shuttlers, B M Rahul Bharadwaj lost 14-21 22-24 to Mark Caljouw, while top seed Neslihan Yigit of Turkey ended Shikha Gautam's run with a 21-12 21-16 win in a women's singles match.

