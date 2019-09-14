Redskins place RB Guice on IR

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice was placed on injured reserve Friday after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus. The Redskins are hopeful Guice can return after eight weeks.

Guice visited Dr. James Andrews on Thursday for a second opinion on his knee, and the famed orthopedist performed the operation, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden confirmed. Gruden said the surgery was "minor." Guice tweeted, "Don't feel bad for me!! This what I signed up! It wear and tears on your body over time! I've been doing this 15 years!! Trust the process.. head up chin up and grind"

Andrews has served as part of the Redskins' medical team and already was familiar with Guice from a torn ACL in 2018 that ended the running back's rookie season. Guice, per NFL Network, opted for a second opinion when his right knee failed to improve this week. The 22-year-old Guice left the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after gaining 18 yards on 10 carries.

Without Guice, Adrian Peterson is expected to be active and carry more of the load. He was a healthy scratch at Philadelphia last week, but Gruden and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said they were confident Peterson would be ready to roll when the Redskins host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. "I think that's the beauty of having Adrian and our whole group of running backs that we have," O'Connell said. "I think we talked about this last week, just the idea of we can run a lot of the same runs with those guys because they are so versatile. I think a lot has been made with Adrian in the I (formation) or in the 'dot' or all that stuff, we just think about what are the best schemes against that defense and how do we continue to find ways to run those and (offensive line coach) Bill (Callahan) does a great job with that."

Washington's offensive line struggled at Philadelphia, but the Eagles have an exceptional front four and were one of seven defenses last season to hold opponents under 100 yards rushing per game (96.9).

