Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Team Europe took a one-point advantage over the U.S. into the second day of the Solheim Cup with a 4-1/2 to 3-1/2 lead after Friday's foursomes and fourballs at Gleneagles. After Team Europe moved ahead by 2-1/2 to 1-1/2 in the morning foursomes on the PGA Centenary Course, Americans Ally McDonald and Angel Yin brought the scores level with a dominant 7 & 5 victory over Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall. Patriots WR Brown avoids exempt list, can play Week 2

Antonio Brown is eligible to play Sunday when the New England Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins. Brown, the subject of a civil suit by his former trainer alleging rape and sexual assault, was under consideration for the Commissioner's Exempt List, according to USA Today. But commissioner Roger Goodell will not enact his authority in the matter at this time. Scola shines as Argentina breeze into World Cup final

Power forward Luis Scola scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Argentina breezed past France 80-66 to book their place in Sunday's basketball World Cup final against Spain. France blew the tournament wide open by beating favourites and reigning champions the United States in the quarter-finals, but they never got going here as centre Rudy Gobert struggled and shots from beyond the arc would not drop for them. Pliskova wins twice in a day to reach Zhengzhou semis, Svitolina out

Top seed Karolina Pliskova started Friday in the last-16 at the inaugural Zhengzhou Open and ended the day in the semi-finals after defeating Polona Hercog and Sofia Kenin in succession. Pliskova's match against Slovenian Hercog was suspended on Wednesday due to rain with the score at 6-3 2-5 and she only returned to court two days later after rain washed out Thursday's matches. Olympics: U.S. groups investigated on handling of sex-abuse claims - report

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Friday it was cooperating with government inquires after it was reported U.S. agencies were conducting a widespread investigation into U.S. Olympic sport organizations. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the investigations, reported U.S. Justice Department is pursuing multiple wide-criminal investigations into sexual abuse in U.S. Olympic sports organizations and into potential financial and business misconduct throughout the U.S. Olympic system. Take 5: Saints-Rams rematch highlights Week 2

Everyone will be watching when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and not just because of the referees. It will be the fourth installment between the teams since Sean McVay was hired entering the 2017 season, with a combined score of 88-87 in favor of the New Orleans. Of course, Los Angeles has gone 2-1 thanks to an infamous non-call. Newton takes blame for Panthers' 0-2 start

Carolina is 0-2 and quarterback Cam Newton wants the blame for the Panthers' poor start to the 2019 season. Newton missed multiple targets and consistently overthrew receivers Thursday in a 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton was 0-for-10 with three sacks against pressure by the Bucs according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Report: Dolphins allow CB Fitzpatrick to seek trade

Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was granted permission to seek a trade, ESPN reported. Agent Joel Segal has had contact with a number of teams, according to the report. Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing multiple positions, sources said. The Dolphins use Fitzpatrick at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety. Golf: Chappell shoots 59 in return from back surgery

Kevin Chappell became the 10th player to break 60 on the PGA Tour as he used a record-tying nine consecutive birdies to shoot an 11-under 59 at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Friday. In his first tournament since back surgery a year ago, Chappell had a chance to tie Jim Furyk's all-time low of 58 but missed an 10-foot birdie putt at the ninth hole. Fury, Wilder agree to terms of rematch, third fight-report

Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have agreed to terms for their highly anticipated rematch, promoter Bob Arum told BT Sport, while also signing a deal for a third fight. The pair is expected to face off in a Feb. 22 rematch in Las Vegas after fighting to a draw in December in Los Angeles, a match that allowed Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

