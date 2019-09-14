Sports Ministry Joint Secretary Inder Dhamija asks FIG to let IOA carry out selection trials

Sports Ministry's Joint Secretary Inder Dhamija has asked Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) to let Indian Olympic Association (IOA) carry out the selection trials for upcoming FIG World Championship in Artistic Gymnastics to be held from October 4-- 14 2019. The ministry has asked FIG to do so as Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI) is not recognized by the Government of India in view of misgovernance, favouritism and factionalism in the GFI.

The GFI had previously expelled its elected Secretary-General and substituted him by the nomination of a favourite person. "The GFI headed by Sudhakar Shetty is charging money for selection and nomination of athletes for competitive events and indulging in rampant favouritism. The stand taken by the FIG is leading to protection and encouragement to malpractices, misgovernance and unethical practices by Shri Shetty," the letter states.

"The promotion of sport and athletes is looked after by the Government through Sports Authority of India. I am sure that FIG under your stewardship intends to protect and promote the interests Of athletes in a fair and transparent manner, and FIG believes in good governance and fair practices by member National Sports Federations," it adds. Any National Sports Federation (NSF) which does not adhere to the principles of good governance and transparency, as laid down in the National Sports Development Code Of India 2011 (NSDCI), is not entitled to select Indian national team, represent India in international sports events.

As per the prevailing convention, in the event of there being no recognized NSF, as in the case of GFI, the IOA forms a committee, which carries out selection trials. In his letter, Dhamija has clearly stated that Shetty and GFI would attract penal action under the law in the event they use Indian flag or show the team representing India in the above referred World Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)