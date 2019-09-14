Nadal, Federer, Djokovic to play in ATP Cup

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have committed play in the new ATP Cup in Australia, which is slated to begin in January next year, organizers confirmed on Saturday. Twenty-seven out of top 30 players have committed themselves to play in the tournament. Andy Murray will also take part in the event after returning from hip surgery.

"We are delighted to see such a star-studded player field lining up for the inaugural ATP Cup. Our belief was that week one in the calendar, together with Tennis Australia, would work best for player schedule, and today's announcement is a confirmation of that," ATP Executive Chairman Chris Kermode said in an official statement. "Having the top players competing in this new global event is critical, and the ATP Cup looks set to kick off the ATP Tour season in a big way in 2020," he added.

The ATP has also announced the top 18 countries in the ATP Cup standings. "This is an incredibly exciting time for tennis fans. We are thrilled with the amazing support the ATP Cup has attracted from the players. This event will globally launch the tennis season in a manner that will enthral fans and entice the next generation to our sport. January can't come quick enough," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

The top two players for each country are committed to play in the tournament, subject to change based on the ATP Rankings at the second entry deadline on November 13, when remaining team members (up to an additional three players) will gain acceptance. On that date, a further five countries will qualify to compete at the 24-country ATP Cup based on the ranking of their number one singles player.

In the event, more than 100 players from 24 nations will compete for USD $15 million in prize money and 750 ATP Ranking points.

