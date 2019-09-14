International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

India's net practice session cancelled due to rain

India's net practice session was cancelled due to rain in Dharamshala on Saturday.

ANI Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)
Updated: 14-09-2019 17:08 IST
India's net practice session cancelled due to rain

India skipper Virat Kohli . Image Credit: ANI

India's net practice session was cancelled due to rain in Dharamshala on Saturday. However, the team will practice indoor. India is scheduled to play three-match T20I series against South Africa.

India's 15-men squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini. The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on September 15 in Dharamsala. (ANI)

Also Read: Technical meeting between officials of India, Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor begins at 'Zero Point': Officials

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019