India's net practice session cancelled due to rain

India's net practice session was cancelled due to rain in Dharamshala on Saturday. However, the team will practice indoor. India is scheduled to play three-match T20I series against South Africa.

India's 15-men squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini. The first T20I between India and South Africa will take place on September 15 in Dharamsala. (ANI)

