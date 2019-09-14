TN team for Vijay Hazare Trophy Chennai, Sep 14 (PTI): Out-of-favour India cricketer K Dinesh Karthik will lead a strong Tamil Nadu team, comprising all-rounders Vijay Shankar and M S Washington Sundar, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament, scheduled to be played at Jaipur from September 24 to October 16. Vijay Shankar, who was part of the India team in the ICC World Cup in England before injury forced him to return home early has been named the vice-captain.

India discards Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund are part of the squad. The pace attack includes K Vignesh, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar and J Kousik.

The spin department includes leggie M Ashwin, who played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL last year and left-arm bowler R Sai Kishore apart from Washington Sundar. Batsman M Shahrukh Khan will be in the team as replacement for M Vijay till such time Vijay joins the team, a TNCA press release said.

The coach D Vasu said the team was a good mix of experience and youth, adding he was happy with the composition. The state team's probables are currently at a preparatory camp in Tirupur.

The coach described the facilities at Tirupur as very good and said it was a good preparation for the players. He expected the team to perform well this time after the disappointments in the last two seasons.

Dinesh Karthik is likely to join the camp on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has been placed in Elite Group 'C' along with Rajasthan, Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura, Services, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Team: K Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), Abhinav Mukund, M Vijay, B Aparajith, M Ashwin, M S Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Abhishek Tanwar, C Hari Nishaanth, J Kousik..

