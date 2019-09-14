Angels' OF Upton (knee) to miss rest of season

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton will miss the rest of the season with patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The Angels made the announcement after Friday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Upton, 32, reported knee discomfort this week and had an MRI. He will be treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection next week and is expected to be ready for spring training. "The big thing is he can get a full offseason of training and be full go when we get to Tempe in 2020," manager Brad Ausmus. "That's the important part."

Upton was limited to 63 games this season and finished with just 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He was placed on the injured list in late March with turf toe and missed the first 71 games of the season. A four-time All-Star, Upton batted just .215, well below his .266 career average.

"In a sense, it's been a lost season from an injury perspective," Ausmus said. "Never really got rolling, then another injury. I think he's really looking forward to an offseason where he can get going." He isn't the only Angels player looking forward to 2020.

Shohei Ohtani had surgery Friday on his left kneecap, and American League home run leader Mike Trout has missed the past five games with a right foot injury. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)