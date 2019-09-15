Hicks' walk-off slam lifts Tigers over O's

John Hicks blasted a walk-off grand slam in the 12th and the Detroit Tigers handed the visiting Baltimore Orioles their 100th loss of the season with an 8-4 triumph on Saturday. Hicks' 12th home run of the season capped a five-run rally after the Orioles had taken the lead in the top of the inning.

Detroit -- which has an MLB-worst 103 losses -- loaded the bases with one out against Paul Fry (1-9) on a Harold Castro walk, a Travis Demeritte double and an intentional walk to Dawel Lugo. Ryan Eades came in and walked Brandon Dixon on four pitches to force in a run. Hicks then ripped a 2-2 slider over the left-field wall. Hicks had three hits while Victor Reyes drove in two runs, including one on a game-tying solo homer in the bottom of the ninth. Castro also homered, while John Schreiber (2-0) recorded one out and got the victory.

Trey Mancini hit a three-run homer for the Orioles. Baltimore took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 12th. David McKay set down the first two batters in the inning before walking Mason Williams. Daniel Stumpf replaced McKay but issued another walk before Rio Ruiz smacked a single to center, knocking in Williams.

Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa allowed two runs on seven hits in four innings. Detroit starter Daniel Norris, who is on an innings limit, gave up one hit in three innings. Drew VerHagen tossed four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera was removed for a pinch hitter in the seventh due to right knee soreness. With one out in the third, Castro hit his fifth homer of the season.

Detroit extended its lead to 2-0 in the fifth. Willi Castro reached on an infield single, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a Reyes single. Detroit rookie reliever Bryan Garcia struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth. Then Hanser Alberto and Jonathan Villar singled before Mancini drilled a slider over the left field wall.

Baltimore closer Mychal Givens retired the first two batters he faced in the ninth before Reyes golfed a low pitch just over the right field wall to tie it at 3-3.

