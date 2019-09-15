Polanco HR, 5 hurlers fuel Twins past Indians in Game 1

Jorge Polanco hit a two-run home run and five Minnesota pitchers combined for a five-hitter to lead the visiting Twins to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. Max Kepler and Luis Arraez each doubled and had two hits for Minnesota (90-57), which increased its lead in the AL Central to 4 1/2 games. The game was a makeup for Friday night, when rain forced postponement after two innings.

Zack Littell (5-0), who took over for opener Devin Smeltzer (one hit, three innings), allowed one hit and struck out two over two innings. It was the 21st time in 22 relief appearances since June 18 that Littell blanked an opponent, surrendering just two earned runs over 24 2/3 innings for a 0.73 ERA during that stretch. Taylor Rogers allowed one hit and struck out four over the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his 26th save. Tyler Duffey (1 2/3 innings, one hit) and Sergio Romo (2/3 of an inning, one hit) also blanked the Indians.

Roberto Perez went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch, and Oscar Mercado had two hits and a walk to lead Cleveland (86-62), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Mike Clevinger (11-3) suffered the loss, his first since June 28 at Baltimore. That ended a streak during which he won 10 straight decisions over 13 starts. He allowed six hits and a walk while striking out 10 over eight innings.

Polanco, who lost a two-run homer on Friday night because of the rainout, hit his 22nd home run in the third, driving in Kepler who had singled. The 391-foot drive was the 280th hit by Minnesota this season. Cleveland's best scoring chance came in the bottom of third when Jason Kipnis was hit by a pitch, Perez singled and Mercado walked to load the bases with two outs. But Smeltzer got out of the jam when Polanco made a diving grab of a liner in the hole by Carlos Santana.

--Field Level Media

