Rallying-Ogier trims Tanak's lead with victory in Turkey

Reuters Paris
Updated: 15-09-2019 20:05 IST
Sebastien Ogier breathed new life into his hopes of a seventh successive world championship by leading a Citroen one-two in Rally Turkey on Sunday. The Frenchman, now 17 points behind Toyota's Estonian Ott Tanak after 11 of 14 rounds, beat Finnish teammate Esapekka Lappi by 34.7 seconds on the rocky mountain roads around Marmaris.

Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen was third. Tanak, who took five points from the closing power stage after retiring on Saturday, now has 210 points to Ogier's 193, with Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville dropping to third in the standings with 180.

