The following are the top/expected stories at 2200 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of fifth Ashes Test.

*Updated report of World Boxing Championship.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND 1st T20 International between India and SA abandoned due to rain

By Kushan Sarkar Dharamsala, Sep 15 (PTI) The first T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned on Sunday, without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour that left a near capacity crowd disappointed.

SPO-SHASTRI-PANT

There will be rap on the knuckles, talent or no talent: Shastri to Pant Dharamsala, Sep 15 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri has made it clear that Rishabh Pant will be "rapped on the knuckels" if he keeps on playing rash shots like the one he did against the West Indies recently.

SPO-KOHLI-YOUNGSTERS

I never expected to get more than 4-5 opportunities, expect same mindset from youngsters: Kohli Dharamsala, Sep 15 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has made it amply clear that the youngsters drafted into the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup next year will have to prove themselves in the "four or five" opportunities they get.

SPO-SA-PLAYERS-CONTRACT

CSA looking at long-term players' contracts to stop defection: CSA Director of Cricket By Kushan Sarkar

Dharamsala, Sep 15 (PTI) The alarming trend of players opting for county cricket over the South Africa national team has forced the board to think about the long-term contract for its cricketers, said top CSA official Corrie van Zyl.

SPO-BAD-LD SOURABH Sourabh wins Vietnam Open Super 100 title

Ho Chi Minh City, Sep 15 (PTI) India's Sourabh Verma registered a thrilling three-game win over China's Sun Fei Xiang to claim the men's singles title at the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

SPO-BOX-LD WORLD Kavinder Bisht moves ahead with tough win, Brijesh Yadav ousted from World Boxing

Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 15 (PTI) Asian silver-medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a hard-fought win over China's Chena Zhihao in the World Men's Boxing Championships here on Sunday.

SPO-WREST-WORLD-LD IND Olympic qualification? GR wrestlers continue struggle at Worlds (Eds: Updating with quotes and more information)

By Amanpreet Singh Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 15 (PTI) Ravi won India's first bout at the World Championships before suffering a defeat by fall as the country's Greco-Roman wrestlers continued their disappointing show on Sunday here.

SPO-BILLIARDS-LD ADVANI

World title no 22 for Pankaj Advani Mandalay (Myanmar), Sep 15 (PTI) One of India's most consistent sportspersons, Pankaj Advani, on Sunday increased his tally of world titles to 22 by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship here.

SPO-BAD-CHIRAG

On return from injury, Chirag-Satwik eye consistent run to seal Olympic berth By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Returning from an injury lay-off, India's leading doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is eyeing a consistent run to break into the top 5 and seal a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-BAD-KAUSHAL Kaushal wins Myanmar International series

Yangon, Sept 15 (PTI) Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer clinched the Myanmar International Series with a come-from-behind win over Indonesia's Karono Karono in a thrilling men's singles final here on Sunday.

SPO-AUS-PONTING Ponting eyes batting shake-up for Australia summer Tests

Sydney, Sept 15 (AFP) Only three Australian batsmen are certain to start the summer Test series against Pakistan, according to former skipper Ricky Ponting, with David Warner among them.

SPO-GOLF-CLASSIC Rory holds off Rashid's challenge to win Classic Golf & Country Club International golf

Gurugram, Sep 15 (PTI) A bogey on the 15th tee cost Rashid Khan the Classic Golf & Country Club International Championship title as Indonesia's Rory Hie claimed the honours here on Sunday.

SPO-SHOOT Anjum sweeps women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions in National trials

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) World championship silver medalist Anjum Moudgil swept the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) national trials, winning the T7 trial at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Sunday.

