Chennaiyin FC defeats ARA FC in friendly Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI): Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC defeated Ahmedabad's ARA FC 3-1 in its first pre-season friendly at The Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. New signings Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis were on the scoresheet, while young Indian forward Rahim Ali also netted from close range in Sunday's match.

Head coach John Gregory gave all the members of Chennaiyin's pre-season squad time on the pitch in what turned out to be a lively encounter, a press release here said. Goian partnered Eli Sabia at the back from the outset, with another new face in Edwin Vanspaul playing at right-back, with a familiar face in Jerry at left-back.

Tamil Nadu midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh partnered Germanpreet Singh in midfield, as Thoi Singh and another newbie in Romanian Dragos Firtulescu started on either flanks. Upfront, it was a mix of experience and youth, as Andre Schembri and Rahim Ali played in tandem.

Chennaiyin eventually found their feet and took the lead through Schembri. The Maltese forward's run into the box was found by a pinpoint Dragos pass, the former taking a touch before firing in from an acute angle, his shot taking a slight deflection.

PTI SS APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)