IOA to form CSR committee

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is likely to set up a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in a bid to increase corporate funding. In a directive issued by IOA president Narinder Batra, it said that the proposed committee will be making presentations before CSR boards of PSUs and big corporate houses (both in person and/or through written proposals) so as to convince them to adopt sports activities as their CSR.

The directive also urged other IOA members to also make their own efforts in the direction. There was also a proposal to form a section in the IOA's website where all documents related to CSR can be uploaded along with links to websites of the companies who have adopted sports activity as CSR.

The IOA will also try to register its members as Implementing Agency for CSR with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

