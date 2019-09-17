Magic retain options on Bamba, Fultz, Isaac

The Orlando Magic announced Monday that center Mo Bamba, guard Markelle Fultz and forward Jonathan Isaac have been signed through the 2020-21 season. A third-year team option on Bamba and fourth-year team options on Fultz and Isaac were exercised, according to Jeff Weltman, president of basketball operations. Terms were not disclosed by the team, but Fultz's option reportedly was for $12.3 million.

"(They) have each demonstrated a strong work ethic, while exhibiting a commitment to team values," Weltman said. "We look forward to exciting futures with them as part of the Magic family." Bamba, 21, played in 47 games (one start) as a rookie last season with Orlando, averaging 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes a game. He did not play the rest of the season after it was announced in February that he had a stress fracture in his left tibia.

Fultz, 21, began last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, playing in 19 games (15 starts) and averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22.5 minutes a game. He did not appear in a game for the Magic, who acquired the former No. 1 overall pick in a February trade for Jonathon Simmons and future draft picks. Fultz sat out most of last season while undergoing therapy for thoracic outlet syndrome, which causes compression or irritation of the nerves or blood vessels between the lower neck and upper chest.

He was limited to 14 games as a rookie in 2017-18, averaging 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 18.1 minutes a game. Isaac, 21, played in 75 games (64 starts) with Orlando in 2018-19, averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 26.6 minutes during the regular season.

A first-round selection (sixth overall) of the Magic in the 2017 NBA Draft, Isaac has career averages of 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 24.8 minutes over 102 career regular-season contests (74 starts).

