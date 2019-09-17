REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday said it looked like Iran was behind attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia but stressed he did not want to go to war, as the attacks sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a new Middle East conflict.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-CARRIE-LAM/ Hong Kong leader to hold dialogue aimed at easing tensions

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, said on Tuesday she and her team would begin dialogue sessions with the community next week, while reiterating that violence that has roiled the city over three months of protests must end. U.S.

USA-POLITICS/TRUMP In New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state won by Clinton in 2016

RIO RANCHO, N.M.(Reuters) - President Donald Trump vowed at a rally in New Mexico on Monday to win the longtime Democratic stronghold state in the November 2020 U.S. election. USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Trump orders two ex-White House aides not to testify at House hearing on Tuesday WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has ordered two former White House aides not to testify at a House of Representatives committee hearing on Tuesday as the panel considers whether to recommend impeaching Trump.

BUSINESS USA-FED/DIVIDED

Divided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what? SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Deep disagreements within the Federal Reserve over the economic outlook and how the U.S. central bank should respond will not stop policymakers from cutting interest rates at a two-day meeting that begins on Tuesday.

WEWORK-IPO/ WeWork parent says IPO still on despite setbacks

WeWork owner The We Company said on Monday it expected to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year, after walking away from preparations earlier in the day to proceed with its stock market debut this month. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-OCASEK/ Cars front man Ric Ocasek died while recovering from surgery: family

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Cars front man Ric Ocasek died peacefully over the weekend while recovering from surgery at his family’s home in Manhattan, his wife, the actress and model Paulina Porizkova, said in an Instagram post on Monday. PEOPLE-BRAD-PITT/

Who calls the tunes in space? Brad Pitt asks NASA astronaut WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brad Pitt traded laughs on Monday in a call to the International Space Station with a NASA astronaut, who somersaulted during the zero-gravity interview ahead of this week’s release of the actor’s new film, the space thriller “Ad Astra.”

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/WHITELOCK

Whitelock backs Tuipulotu to shine in Retallick's All Blacks absence New Zealand's Sam Whitelock is excited by the rise of fellow lock Patrick Tuipulotu and backed the 26-year-old to provide able cover for the injured Brodie Retallick during the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-MAD/ PSG forwards Mbappe, Cavani ruled out of Real Madrid clash

Forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have been ruled out for Paris St Germain's opening Champions League group stage match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, the French Ligue 1 champions said. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SAUDI-ARAMCO/FIRE-USA (TV)

U.S. Energy Secretary Perry speaks to media U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks to reporters on a trip to Vienna. He has said his country stands ready to tap its Strategic Petroleum Reserve after a weekend attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, but has so far declined to say how much of the SPR might be used or when.

17 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT USA-FED/DIVIDED

Divided Fed readies for "robust" debate, and then a rate cut There is little doubt that U.S. central bankers will deliver an interest rate cut at their meeting this week. But behind closed doors, a robust debate and deep disagreements over what the data say about the economic outlook may create a high hurdle for any further rate cuts ahead.

17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT ECB-LAGARDE/PARLIAMENT (PIX)

EU Parliament holds final vote on Lagarde's appointment to lead ECB European Union lawmakers hold their final vote on the appointment of Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank, after the parliament's economic committee gave its backing to the former IMF chief.

17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SAUDI-CENBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi central bank holds annual news conference The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority publishes annual report at a news conference with the central bank head and top officials.

17 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT PURDUE PHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/HEARING

Purdue Pharma lays out bankruptcy plans in first court hearing Lawyers for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP will lay out in court on Tuesday their plans for the company's bankruptcy, which was driven by more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging the company fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic. Story will be updated with details from court hearing, which may include comments from those opposed to the proposed settlement.

17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT VALE-DISASTER/

EXCLUSIVE-Update on Vale's mine disaster in Brazil An exclusive story about Vale's actions after its second mining dam collapse in four years killed at least 240 people in Brazil.

17 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT TOTAL-CEO/

Total's CEO Pouyanne at a hearing of French parliament's economic commission Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne speaks during a hearing of French parliament's economic commission. Pouyanne will answer questions from MPs. Questions could include comments on the Saudi situation.

17 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

17 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SLOVAKIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) Slovak Prime Minister seen surviving no-confidence vote

Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is expected to survive a no-confidence vote in the parliament, initiated by opposition parties, but his government is facing more pressure resulting from the investigation of last year's murder of an investigative journalist that has revealed links between the businessman charged with ordering the murder and representatives of politics, police and justice. 17 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-ISRAEL/GANTZ Dutch court hears case against Israel's Gantz

A Dutch court will hear arguments on the admissibility of a civil case brought by a Dutch national of Palestinian descent against former Israeli general and current candidate for prime minister Benny Gantz, for the bombing of his family home in Gaza in 2014. 17 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/INSULIN (PIX) (TV) Insulin providers build stocks, new routes to guarantee supply after Brexit

Ahead of the biggest change to Britain’s trading laws in almost 50 years, two of Britain’s three insulin providers set out all the changes they have made to their businesses to be able to still deliver life-saving drugs through a potentially disruptive Brexit. 17 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV) Supreme Court hearing on prorogation ahead of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will seek to persuade Britain's top court that his decision to suspend parliament until shortly before the date for Brexit was not illegal as Scottish judges concluded last week. 17 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/ (TV) Spain's King meets key political leaders in last attempt to avoid new election

Spanish king Felipe VI meets the leaders of main political parties in the last day of formal consultations to see if a workable government is in the offing or a new election - the country's fourth in as many years - will be needed after a long stalemate in Spanish politics. 17 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BACKSTOP-DETAIL Brexit deal in the making or not really? Latest in EU-UK talks on replacing backstop

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks Brexit with the European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday, with the former saying an outline of a deal is in the making and the bloc pouring cold water on prospects of any breakthrough. 17 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX) Dutch government presents 2020 budget plans

Dutch government presents budget plans for 2020 17 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV) U.S. House panel subpoenas ex-Trump campaign chief Lewandowski

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and close confidant, is due to testify in Congress on Tuesday about conduct by Trump that Democrats view as a potentially impeachable offense. 17 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-BAHRAIN/ (TV) U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo welcomes Bahraini crown prince

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper meet with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa in Washington D.C. 17 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE CANADA-CRIME/POLICE

RCMP Commissioner Lucki speaks about investigation of intelligence official The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki will speak to reporters about the arrest of a top Canadian police officer on charges of leaking secret information.

17 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

