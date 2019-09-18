International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Vinesh Phogat makes it to Olympics, to fight for bronze against Sarah Hildebrandt

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against returning world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

ANI Nur Sultan
Updated: 18-09-2019 13:08 IST
Vinesh Phogat makes it to Olympics, to fight for bronze against Sarah Hildebrandt

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against returning world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

Vinesh became the first wrestler to secure an Olympic berth as he booked her spot in the 53kg category. Later in the day, Vinesh will fight against Greek Maria Prevolaraki in the bronze-medal match.

Phogat bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, she clinched a gold medal in the 50Kg category. (ANI)

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Olympics

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Kazakhstan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019