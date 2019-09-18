Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Olympics

International Development News
PTI Nur-Sultan
Updated: 18-09-2019 12:24 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Phogat_Vinesh)

India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) qualified for the 2020 Olympics after beating fancied American Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Championships here on Wednesday. The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games.

Vinesh will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Germany later on Wednesday. Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine's Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.

COUNTRY : Kazakhstan
