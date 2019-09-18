Sports News Summary: Hall of Fame skipper Herzog has minor stroke

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hall of Fame skipper Herzog has a minor stroke

Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog had a minor stroke Monday during his charity golf tournament, the St. Louis Cardinals announced. "Whitey and his family wanted to let everyone know that he has received treatment and is currently resting, and doing well," the Cardinals wrote in a statement. "Whitey is hoping for a quick recovery, and he and his family are very appreciative of the caring support that everyone has shown them." NFL notebook: Giants turn to rookie QB Jones, bench Manning

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur named Daniel Jones as the team's starting quarterback for Week 3, sending Eli Manning to the backup role after an 0-2 start to the 2019 season. "Eli and I spoke this morning," Shurmur said Tuesday. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday." Stanton close to rejoining Yankees' lineup

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who has appeared in just nine games this season due to multiple injuries, figures to be back in the New York Yankees' lineup within the next two days. Stanton last appeared June 25 before spraining his right knee. That game was just his sixth since returning from a 2 1/2-month stint on the injured list. Young Yaz homers in Fenway debut

Like grandfather, like grandson. San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski homered Tuesday in his first game at Fenway Park, the former home venue of his grandfather, Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski. I deserve more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi, says Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d'Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time. Ronaldo, 34, has won the renowned France Football magazine trophy for the world's best player five times - as many as Messi - but is eager for more as he moves into the twilight of his career. MLB notebook: Pirates' Vazquez jailed on lurid charges

Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez is in police custody on multiple charges, including solicitation of a child, authorities said Tuesday. Vazquez, 28, is being held in the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh awaiting extradition to Lee County, Fla. He was placed on administrative leave and the restricted list by Major League Baseball. Steelers acquire DB Fitzpatrick from Dolphins for draft picks

Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish, and the Miami Dolphins landed another first-round pick in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick was traded to the Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick. As part of the return, the Steelers also will get the Dolphins' 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick. Barrere leads a big day for French players in Metz

A pair of seeded players fell in the opening round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France, on Tuesday, as French players went 4-1 on the hardcourt on their home soil. French wild card Gregoire Barrere pulled off the biggest upset of the day, topping sixth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-2, 6-2. Then fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hughes Herbert beat No. 8 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Felipe Vázquez, a star relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Tuesday on charges of soliciting an underage girl for sex and sending her an obscene video, authorities said. Florida authorities began investigating the Venezuelan-born Vazquez in August after learning of allegations he had a sexual relationship with a teenager in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement. The girl is now 15. Chargers holdout Gordon: I'll play somewhere this year

Los Angeles Chargers holdout running back Melvin Gordon said Tuesday night in an Instagram video that he is "going to play somewhere" this year. According to ESPN, Gordon added that "it would be a waste of talent" if he were to sit out the entire season. He also took a shot at the team's fan base, saying that the Chargers' 12-4 record last year "was good, but nobody (in Los Angeles) cared."

