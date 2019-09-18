Pant, Saini named in Delhi's 16-man squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

India players Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini found a spot in the Delhi's 16-man squad which the senior selection committee announced on Wednesday for the first four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dhruv Shorey will lead the Delhi team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Saini have confirmed their availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Chairman of the senior men's selection committee Atul Wassan said that it is a bonus for them that such players have confirmed their availability.

"Chairman @cricketguru on selection: We are looking to pick up from where we left year before last . Unfortunate injuries and non availability of some key players cost us last year . It's a bonus for us to have services of @RishabhPant17 / Saini and Shikhar for some matches (1/2)," DDCA tweeted. In another tweet, DDCA wrote: "Chairman @cricketguru on selection: I believe that we have the core in place which can bring the silverware back to Ddca this season . We also believe that Dhruv Shorey will contribute and grow more as a player with the responsibility of captaincy. (2/2)."

Delhi's 16-man squad: Dhruv Shorey (c), Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Kunal Chandela, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati, Kulwant Khejrolia, Manan Sharma, Kunwar Bhiduri, Vikas Tokas, Tejas Baroka, Anuj Rawat. (ANI)

