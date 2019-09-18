Shubhankar, Gaganjeet, Chawrasia face off against the best at BMW PGA C'ship

Indian trio of Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia will face off against the best in business as they begin their campaign at the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Golf Club here on Thursday. One of the best fields of the year will be on display at the BMW PGA Championship, which will be the first counting tournament in the race to qualify for the 2020 European Ryder Cup Team.

Shubhankar, who featured amongst the top 20 for the most part before faltering on the last day for a T-40 finish at the KLM Open, will be India's best bet. Bhullar, who also featured along with Sharma in the tournament, will look to end in a better position after finishing at T-60 at the KLM Open.

Chawrasia, on the other hand, has been struggling with his form and he will need to bring his 'A' game to the floor after a T-75 and T-87 finish at the KLM Open and Porsche European Open respectively in the past two weeks. The tournament will be headlined by FedEx Cup Champion Rory McILroy.

The other major names will include Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, defending champion Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Andrew Putman and Patrick Reed.

