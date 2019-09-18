International Development News
Mahmudullah fifty guides Bangladesh to 175-7 against Zimbabwe

PTI Chittagong
Updated: 18-09-2019 20:25 IST
Chittagong, Sept 18 (AFP) Mahmudullah Riyad smashed 62 off 41 balls, with five sixes, as Bangladesh posted 175-7 in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Wednesday. Liton Das gave Bangladesh a positive start with 38 off 22 balls before a mini collapse saw the home side reduced to 65-3 after they were asked to bat first by Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza.

Mahmudullah put on 78 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim (32) for the fourth wicket before Zimbabwe snatched the momentum back with few quick strikes. Kayle Jarvis claimed 3-32 while Chris Mpofu finished with 3-42 for Zimbabwe.

Afghanistan are the third team in the tournament. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
