India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20 International here on Wednesday. Brief Scores:

South Africa: 149 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 52, Temba Bavuma 49; Deepak Chahar 2/22). India: 151 for 3 in 19 overs (Virat Kohli 72 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 40; Tabraiz Shamsi 1/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)