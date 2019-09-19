Redskins sign LB Spence, place Rodgers-Cromartie on IR

The Washington Redskins have signed free agent outside linebacker Noah Spence and placed cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Rodgers-Cromartie, who has seven tackles and no interceptions in two games this season, suffered a leg injury on Sunday during the Redskins' 31-21- loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ten players are now on the team's IR list, and are eligible to start practicing after six weeks and play after eight weeks. However, only two players are eligible to come off injured reserve during a team's season. Spence, a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft, joins a team in need of a pass rush after recording only two sacks in two games, the second-fewest total in the league.

Spence, 25, made 5 1/2 sacks in his rookie season, playing in all 16 regular-season games with three starts. Last year, he played in 12 games but made only three tackles.

