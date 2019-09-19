Browns’ Beckham, Swedish watchmaker enter partnership

Time apparently is on Odell Beckham Jr.'s side in the watch-what-happens-next saga. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver announced a partnership with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington on Wednesday.

The company posted a video of Beckham on Twitter on Wednesday as part of the announcement, tweeting, "We're thrilled to announce that @obj is joining #DanielWellington as one of our new Icons. #OdellBeckhamJr." "There's always a method to the madness," Beckham told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "The partnership with Daniel Wellington, I'm very happy to do that.

"But again, I'm just off of the watch topic. I'm going to leave it alone from now on. I'm strictly on football. Now you know, Daniel Wellington. That's just the bottom line. I'm off it. I'm not talking about watches anymore. I'm done." Before Monday night's game against the New York Jets, ESPN cameras caught Beckham wearing a white and transparent watch at MetLife Stadium while warming up. Many said the timepiece looked just like the Richard Mille RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire, one of 10 in the world that are valued at more than $2 million each.

Richard Mille spokesperson Laura Hughes said Monday the company was unsure if the watch was theirs. On its website, the prices of Daniel Wellington watches are listed between $139 and $229. After the game, which the Browns won 23-3 and included an 89-yard catch-and-run touchdown by the watch-wearing entrepreneur, Beckham said, "I think Daniel Wellington might be a better watch than these, a little classier, not as flashy as this one. I'm just blessed."

