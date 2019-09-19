Padres' Lamet (14 Ks) halts Brewers' roll

Dinelson Lamet struck out a career-high 14 batters over six innings and earned the win Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres slowed down the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers with a 2-1 victory. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Padres (69-83). The loss was just the second in the last 13 games for the Brewers (82-70), who entered Wednesday tied for the National League's second wild-card spot with the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee also fell three games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central by virtue of the Cardinals' 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Lamet (3-5) allowed one run -- a solo homer in the sixth by Keston Hiura -- on three hits while walking three in the most impressive of his 13 starts this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, struck out multiple batters in every inning, including three batters in the first and sixth innings. Lamet's previous single-game strikeout high was 12, set against the Brewers in June and equaled against the Seattle Mariners last month. The 14 strikeouts were the most by a Padres pitcher since Jake Peavy tied his own single-game franchise record by whiffing 16 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Apr. 25, 2007.

Trey Wingenter tossed a hitless seventh, Craig Stammen worked a perfect eighth, and Kirby Yates recorded his major league-leading 41st save with a hitless ninth. Yates issued a leadoff walk to Eric Thames but struck out Ryan Braun with pinch-runner Tyrone Taylor at second base to end the game. Seth Mejias-Brean provided Lamet the only offense he'd need in the third, when the rookie hit his first major league homer, a two-run shot. Francisco Mejia had a pair of hits for the Padres.

Adrian Houser (6-7) took the loss for the Brewers after giving up the two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five over five innings.

