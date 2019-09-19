White Sox end skid, drop Twins

Zack Collins hit a home run, Yoan Moncada had two doubles and an RBI, and eight Chicago pitchers teamed up for a three-hitter as the White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Jace Fry (3-4), who pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, picked up the win for the White Sox, who had to scratch back-to-back scheduled starters Lucas Giolito (mild lat strain) on Tuesday and Dylan Covey (sore shoulder) on Wednesday and were forced to empty the bullpen.

Alex Colome pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 28th save. Leury Garcia, Eloy Jimenez and Yolmer Sanchez each had two hits for Chicago (66-86).

Jake Odorizzi (14-7) took the loss for Minnesota (93-59), which saw its American League Central lead over Cleveland shrink to four games with 10 games remaining. Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Twins. Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Moncada led off with a double off the left-field wall and then scored on a single by Jimenez.

The White Sox made it 2-0 in the sixth when Tim Anderson reached on a fielder's choice and then scored on Moncada's two-out double into the gap in left-center. Minnesota, which was no-hit for the first 5 1/3 innings by opener Ivan Nova, Fry and Carson Fulmer, finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth when Jorge Polanco lined a single to center against Josh Osich. Jimmy Cordero took over on the mound and walked Nelson Cruz before Rosario singled to drive in Polanco.

The Twins loaded the bases later in the inning when Jake Cave walked, but Cordero got out of the jam by getting pinch hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out. Collins increased Chicago's lead to 3-l in the ninth when he led off with a 399-foot home run to center off reliever Brusdar Graterol.

