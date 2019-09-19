Ex-England forward Beardsley suspended over racist comments

London, Sep 19 (AFP) Former Newcastle Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley has been suspended from all football-related activity for 32 weeks after he was found guilty of making racist comments. The England international, who played for Newcastle and Liverpool, was charged earlier this year by the Football Association with three counts of using racist language.

The 58-year-old's departure from the Premier League club was confirmed in March after he was placed on leave while an investigation into bullying was carried out. An FA statement said: "All three breaches of FA Rule E3 were denied but subsequently found proven based upon the results and findings of Newcastle United FC's disciplinary proceedings."

It added: "An independent regulatory commission has suspended Peter Beardsley from all football and football-related activity for a period of 32 weeks until 29 April 2020." The commission's report described Beardsley as a "towering figure in football" and said his football reputation was "beyond question".

But it found: "On the three occasions which are the subject of the charges, he made remarks which were obviously racist and were wholly unacceptable. "Even if he did not intend to do so, he plainly did cause offence. It is particularly important at a time when racism in football is prevalent that remarks of the kind made by Mr Beardsley are punished severely."

Beardsley, who denied the allegations, has also been ordered to complete a "face-to-face" education course. In a statement released on his behalf by his solicitors, Beardsley spoke of his disappointment at the decision, but vowed to return to football.

It said: "Peter Beardsley is very surprised and disappointed by the decision of the regulatory commission. "It was almost impossible for Peter to clear his name because of the serious flaws and contamination of evidence that occurred in the disciplinary process before Newcastle United and by the unusual fact that the FA Rules put the burden of proof on him to prove his innocence in the proceedings.

"After a long process which has been unnecessarily protracted, Peter feels vindicated that the commission has expressly found that he is not a racist." AFP PDS PDS

