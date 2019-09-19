Sports News Roundup: Haas confirm Grosjean in unchanged 2020 F1 lineup; Soccer: FIFA tells Iran it is time to allow women into stadiums

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Take 5: Ravens' rematch vs. Mahomes highlights Week 3

In a scheduling oddity, Week 3's slate only has one game featuring two 2-0 teams - the Baltimore Ravens at the Kansas City Chiefs -- but that game shouldn't disappoint. Lamar Jackson is off to a roaring start in Year 2, but we're going to focus on the other side of the ball, where megastar Patrick Mahomes will face Ravens coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale's unit for the second time.

Senators sign defenseman Chabot to eight-year, $64 million extension

The Ottawa Senators signed 22-year-old defenseman Thomas Chabot to an eight-year, $64 million extension Thursday. The Senators' 2015 first-round draft pick (18th overall) was an All-Star in 2018-19 with 14 goals and 41 assists in 70 games. His 55 points ranked 10th among NHL defensemen.

Haas confirm Grosjean in unchanged 2020 F1 lineup

French driver Romain Grosjean will stay at Haas next season with Dane Kevin Magnussen in an unchanged lineup for a fourth straight year, the Formula One team announced on Thursday. Magnussen, 26, already had a contract for 2020 while 33-year-old Grosjean had faced an uncertain future at the U.S.-owned outfit.

Athletics: IAAF confirms 1,900-plus world championship entries

More than 1,900 athletes from 209 countries will be in action at this month's World Athletics Championships, with American sprinter Allyson Felix looking to extend her record medals tally in Doha. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) confirmed 1,928 entries in a provisional list released on Thursday https://www.iaaf.org/news/press-release/world-championships-doha-2019-entry-lists for the event, which runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.

Delle Donne named WNBA's most valuable player

Elena Delle Donne has long been an elite player in the WNBA but the Washington Mystics forward reached another level this year and was named the league's most valuable player on Thursday. Delle Donne was a near-unanimous choice for MVP as she received 41 of 43 first-place votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters while Phoenix center Brittney Griner earned the other top votes to finish a distant second.

Soccer: FIFA tells Iran it is time to allow women into stadiums

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has told Iran it is time to allow women into football stadiums and the global soccer body expects "positive developments", starting with their next home match in October. While foreign women have been allowed limited access to matches, Iranian women have been banned from stadiums when men's teams have been playing, since just after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Bertens, Stephens bow out of Pan Pacific Open

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stunned second seed Kiki Bertens 6-1 7-5 to reach the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals in Osaka on Thursday, while American Sloane Stephens suffered another early exit. World number eight Bertens made a slow start and fell 4-0 behind in the opening set after serving five double faults in two games.

MLB roundup: Cole hits 300 K's, pitches Astros to playoffs

Gerrit Cole eclipsed the 300-strikeout mark for the season and did so in style, pitching host Houston to a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, allowing the Astros to clinch their fourth playoff berth in five years. Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve slugged homers for the American League West-leading Astros, who can do no worse than landing an AL wild card. The win also lowered Houston's magic number to two to lock up the division title.

Age not an obstacle to Serena's pursuit of 24th major: Mouratoglou

Serena Williams is getting faster and fitter in her hunt for an elusive 24th Grand Slam title and the 37-year-old still has time on time on her side despite missed opportunities, the American's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has said. Williams suffered her fourth consecutive defeat in a Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open earlier this month, as she again came agonizingly close to Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors before falling in straight sets.

USA retains No.1 FIBA world ranking

USA Basketball remains No. 1 in the FIBA world men's rankings despite a shocking seventh-place finish at this month's World Cup in China. World Cup gold medalist Spain remained at No. 2, with Australia jumping eight spots to No. 3, World Cup silver medalist Argentina climbing one spot to No. 4 and bronze medalist France dropping two spots to No. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)