REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

BASKETBALL-NBA-FIBA-RANKINGS/ USA retains No.1 FIBA world ranking

USA Basketball remains No. 1 in the FIBA world men’s rankings despite a shocking seventh-place finish at this month’s World Cup in China. SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Zidane looking vulnerable as Real face Lopetegui reunion Sept 18 - Julen Lopetegui's coaching reputation was on the line after his short-lived and painful tenure at Real Madrid but he has got off to a flying start in his new role with Sevilla and can serve his former employers a dish of revenge when they visit on Sunday.

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/PREVIEW Russia hope physicality can make them party-poopers in World Cup opener

TOKYO, Sept 19 - Russia are determined not to be seen as a side story in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup against Japan on Friday and are hopeful they can use their physical strength to upset the hosts. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EUROPA/

Soccer - Europa League round up Round up of the night's Europa League action

19 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-AST/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United v Astana Man Utd face Astana in the Europa League

19 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MUN/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to West Ham United.

Sep 20 SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League against Chelsea. The league leaders and European champions are currently on a 14-match winning streak

20 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WAT/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of the English champions' Premier League match against Watford. Guardiola's team are five points behind league leaders Liverpool after suffering a surprise 3-2 defeat by Norwich City last weekend.

20 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - News conferences & training

World champions New Zealand and South Africa hold news conferences ahead of their opening Rugby World Cup Pool B game in Yokohama. 20 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA-ARG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France v Argentina - News conferences & training

France and Argentina prepare for the opening Rugby World Cup Pool C game at the Tokyo Stadium. 20 Sep 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-AUS-FJI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Australia v Fiji - News conferences & training

Australia prepare to play Fiji in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool D game in Sapporo. 20 Sep 00:45 ET / 04:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-RUS/ (PIX) (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Japan v Russia

Rugby World Cup hosts Japan face Russia in the opening game of the tournament at the Tokyo Stadium. 20 Sep 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-PANPACIFIC/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Pan Pacific Open Action from the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open - a WTA Premier event in Osaka.

20 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TENNIS-GUANGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA International - Guangzhou Open The WTA hosts am International tournament in Guangzhou.

Sep 20 TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup Day one of the Laver Cup at Geneva's Palexpo. Europe - featuring Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - play the Rest of the World in the third edition of the competition which Europe have won on both previous occasions.

20 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

Second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Sep 20

GOLF-SANDERSONFARMS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship second round

Coverage of second round of the PGA Tour event at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. Sep 20

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-SINGAPORE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

20 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-TEN Winless Jaguars host Titans - Field Level Media

Winless and operating with a rookie backup at quarterback, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in a Thursday night meeting of AFC South opponents. 20:20 ET / 00:20 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK NFL notebook - Field Level Media

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 20:15 ET / 00:15 GMT

