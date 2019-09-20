Manipur, Odisha enter Sr Women's NFC semis

Defending champions Manipur thrashed Jharkhand 15-2 to sail into the semi-finals of the 25th edition of the Hero Senior Women's NFC football tournament here on Friday.

Manipur skipper Bala Devi rounded the Jharkhand goalkeeper and scored a routine goal in the eighth minute, which, eventually, opened the floodgates. After that, it was a Manipuri onslaught as the pumped in nine goals in the first 45 minutes.

Bala, who led the team from the front, completed a hat-trick in the 26th minute and added another three before the referee blew half-time whistle. Prameshwori joined the party in the 17th minute before Daya Devi completed her brace inside the first-half only.

After the breather, the Manipuri girls scored another three in six minutes to cross the double-digit mark. Bala Devi, finally, left the ground having scored 10 to take her tally to 19 from four matches.

Jharkand's goals were scored by Neel Lakra and Sangita Kumari. Meanwhole, last year's finalists Odisha ended hosts Arunachal Pradesh's fairytale run in the second quarter-final of the day with a comfortable 5-0 win.

In the semifinals to be held on Sunday, Manipur will play Tamil Nadu while Odisha will be up against Railways.

