PTI Nur-Sultan
Updated: 20-09-2019 20:02 IST
Wrestler Dahiya follows Bajrang's footsteps, wins bronze in World C'ship debut

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Friday claimed a bronze medal on his debut World Championships by stunning Asian Champion Reza Atri Nagarchi of Iran here. Dahiya defeated his fancied rival 6-3 in the bronze medal bout of the men's 57kg freestyle category.

Earlier in the day, a consistent Bajrang Punia registered his third medal at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a bronze in the men's 65kg freestyle category. Bajrang defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the bronze medal bout.

Bajrang had earlier won a bronze in 2013 before clinching a silver in the 2018 edition.

COUNTRY : India
