The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: PKL matches in Pune.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-BOX-2NDLD IND Boxing Worlds: Panghal first Indian to enter final, Kaushik ends with bronze Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 20 (PTI) Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) on Friday became the first Indian to enter the finals of the World Men's Boxing Championship while Manish Kaushik (63kg) signed off with a bronze medal after going down in the semifinals here.

SPO-WREST-WORLD-2NDLD IND

Bajrang swells Worlds tally with third medal, Ravi grabs first on debut By Amanpreet Singh

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 20 (PTI) Shrugging off his controversial semifinal defeat, Bajrang Punia bagged his third World Championship medal while Ravi Dahiya made his debut memorable by grabbing a bronze here on Friday.

SPO-WREST-WORLD-2NDLD BAJRANG Bajrang swells World Championships tally with third medal, Ravi grabs first

By Amanpreet Singh Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 20 (PTI) Shrugging off his controversial semifinal defeat, Bajrang Punia bagged his third World Championship medal while Ravi Dahiya made his debut memorable by grabbing a bronze here on Friday.

SPO-ATH-WORLD-IND

200m runner Archana gets late invite from IAAF to take part in World C'ships New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) National Inter-State Championships 200m gold winner Archana Suseendran has been cleared to participate in the World Championships starting in Doha next week after the Athletics Federation of India accepted a late invite from the IAAF.

SPO-TT-ASIA-IND

Sathiyan becomes second Indian to enter Asian C'ships singles quarterfinals Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Sep 19 (PTI) G Sathiyan on Friday became only the second Indian to reach the men's singles quarterfinals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships when he defeated An-Ji Song of North Korea here.

SPO-BOX-KAUSHIK-INTERVIEW

I knew I'll get a medal at world championship: Manish Kaushik By Poonam Mehra

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A medallist on debut at amateur boxing's biggest stage, world championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) says he was sure of finishing on the podium in Russia, the day he triumphed in the selection trials.

SPO-KULDEEP I'm not worried about exclusion from T20Is: Kuldeep

Mysuru, Sep 20 (PTI) Omission from T20 International squads for India's last two series hasn't bothered Kuldeep Yadav too much as the chinaman bowler feels it is an opportunity for him to do well in five-day cricket.

SPO-FOOT-U16-IND India thrash Bahrain 5-0 in AFC U-16 Championships Qualifiers

Tashkent, Sep 20 (PTI) India continued its impressive show in the AFC U-16 Championship Qualifiers by thrashing Bahrain 5-0 to notch up its second big win in the tournament here on Friday.

SPO-GAVASKAR-DHONI We need to look beyond Dhoni now, Pant is my choice for World T20: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Former captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that time has come for Indian cricket to "look beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni" and invest in youth going into next year's World T20 in Australia.

SPO-GAMBHIR-KOHLI Virat effective as captain because of Rohit and Dhoni's presence: Gambhir

Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Virat Kohli looks an effective captain in the international arena simply because he has got two successful captains like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the side, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said.

SPO-SHAMSI-INTERVIEW In T20s, pressure is on batsmen as people come for entertainment: SA spinner Shamsi

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi feels that T20 is a batsmen's format in which bowlers like him are there to "spoil the party", which the fans come for.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri off to a fine start with 69, lies 17th at Sanderson Farms on PGA Jackson (Mississippi), Sept 20 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri got off a to fine start with a three-under 69 and was tied 17th after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Golf Championship.

SPO-SHOOT-APURVI-INTERVIEW

Apurvi banking on maturity and experience to return with medal from Tokyo By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Ace Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela believes maturity and experience will hold her in good stead at next year's Olympics and she will work on her technique and mental strength to return with a medal from Tokyo.

SPO-HOCK-IND Hockey: Rupinderpal, Lalit back in Indian squad for Belgium tour

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Forward Lalit Upadhyay and drag-flicker Rupinderpal Singh on Friday returned to the 20-member Indian men's hockey squad, to be led by Manpreet Singh, for the tour of Belgium from September 26 to October 3.

SPO-LIFT-WORLD-IND World Championships: Jeremy finishes tenth in men's 67kg group B

Pattaya (Thailand) Sep 20 (PTI) Three failed lifts cost Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga dear as he finished 10th in the easier group B competition at the World Weightlifting Championship here on Friday.

SPO-BAD-IND Praneeth out of China Open, India's campaign over

Changzhou, Sep 20 (PTI) B Sai Praneeth suffered a three-game loss to world no.9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarterfinals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Friday.

SPO-BCCI-ELECTIONS State units welcome Supreme Court verdict; TNCA, CAB gear up for elections

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Various BCCI state units "welcomed" the Supreme Court directive on Friday, which allowed them to hold elections in their respective associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)