Sports News Roundup: Kerber reaches Osaka semis when Keys retires; Jets limp into Foxborough to face roaring Patriots

WTA roundup: Kerber reaches Osaka semis when Keys retires

Fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany reached the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open when fifth-seeded Madison Keys withdrew in the decisive set on Friday at Osaka, Japan. Kerber led 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 when Keys couldn't continue due to an apparent foot injury. Kerber had 18 winners and 13 unforced errors, while Keys hit 39 winners and committed 33 unforced errors.

New England Patriots release Antonio Brown, who faces rape allegation

The New England Patriots on Friday released wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team said in a statement after the athlete was accused of rape by his former personal trainer. Brown has denied the allegations, which were made in a civil lawsuit.

MLB roundup: Yankees notch 100th win to clinch AL East

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven effective innings, and four Yankees hit home runs as New York clinched the American League East title with a 9-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. The Yankees (100-54) won their first division title since 2012, reaching 100 victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002-04. Aaron Boone became the first manager in major league history to win 100 games in each of his first two seasons.

Vettel leads Ferrari's Singapore charge but Mercedes on top

Sebastian Vettel led Ferrari's charge in practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday but the German's Formula One victory drought, already more than a year long, still looked set to continue. The German, whose 52nd and last win came at the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix, was second and third fastest on the timesheets in Friday's two sessions at the Marina Bay track.

Report: Accuser tells NFL that WR Brown sent 'threatening' texts

The female artist who leveled claims earlier this week that New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown made unwanted sexual advances before firing her contacted the NFL Thursday saying that Brown sent her "intimidating and threatening" texts, Sports Illustrated reported. Already facing a civil lawsuit brought by his former trainer Britney Taylor over sexual assault allegations, Brown was accused by the artist's attorney of sending text messages to the artist that were "intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy."

MLB notebook: Yanks' German faces domestic violence probe

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association. The leave, which can last up to seven days, is the first step while domestic violence allegations are investigated. An extension to the leave is possible after an initial investigation. Details of the alleged incident were not known.

Europe lead Team World 3-1 after first day in Laver Cup

Team Europe took a 3-1 lead over Team World on the first day of the Laver Cup after winning two of three singles matches and the doubles contest in front of a sellout crowd in Geneva on Friday. Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas won their respective singles matches before Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev teamed up in the doubles, saving a whopping 15 of 16 break points to beat Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov 6-3 7-5.

NBA board votes for stiffer tampering measures

Seeking to enforce compliance with tampering and salary-cap circumvention, the NBA board of governors on Friday unanimously passed a number of stiffer measures. With the league seeking a "culture of compliance," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the new rule changes could involve, "Suspending executives ... taking away draft picks ... voiding contracts. ... All those provisions are on the table. The ultimate goal is compliance."

Jets limp into Foxborough to face roaring Patriots

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dominated the Miami Dolphins last week, and now the defending champions get another chance to beat a struggling divisional opponent. Brady and the Patriots host the winless New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass., seeking their seventh straight win in the series.

Women's tour punctuates year of change in pro hockey

A coalition of top women's hockey talent is hosting its first public competition in Toronto on Saturday, months after pledging not to join any professional North American league until an economically viable option emerged. Citing unsustainable salaries and poor resources, over 200 players formed the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) in May, aiming to reshape the trajectory of the sport.

