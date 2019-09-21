Smoak HR beats Yanks for Jays' 5th straight win

Tommy Kahnle allowed a go-ahead, two-run homer to Justin Smoak in the seventh inning as the New York Yankees opened their final home series of the season with a 4-3 loss to the suddenly hot Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The Yankees (100-55) lost a night after clinching their first American League East title since 2012. New York fell 1 1/2 games behind Houston in the race for the best record in the majors after the Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 later Friday night.

Kahnle (3-2) allowed his ninth homer of the season and first since Aug. 9. He allowed a one-out walk to Hernandez, and Smoak slugged his 22nd homer, sending a 1-1 fastball deep into the right-center-field bleachers as most of the 45,270 fans were engaged in the wave. Aaron Judge and Tyler Wade homered for the Yankees, who had an 11-game home winning streak against divisional foes snapped.

The Yankees also lost second baseman Gleyber Torres to a right leg injury. His leg appeared to buckle as he fielded an infield single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that scored Cavan Biggio in the fourth. Torres exited the game after the sixth inning and was replaced by Gio Urshela. The Yankees did not provide a reason for his departure from the game. After the game, New York manager Aaron Boone said Torres was removed for precautionary reasons. "He says he's fine," Boone added.

Toronto catcher Danny Jansen hit a solo homer in the fifth after Judge became the fifth Yankee to reach 25 homers this year, tying the club record set in 2009 and matched last season. Toronto (63-91) tied its season-high by winning its fifth straight game, getting the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning or later for the fourth consecutive game. The Blue Jays also won for the eighth time in 10 games and ensured they will not finish with 100 losses. They last hit triple-digit defeats when they lost 109 games in 1979.

Toronto rookie Jacob Waguespack allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one. Five Blue Jays relievers combined on four scoreless innings. Jason Adam (2-0) pitched a perfect sixth, Derek Law stranded two in the eighth and Ken Giles tossed a perfect ninth for his 21st save in 22 chances.

Yankees starter J.A. Happ allowed two runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four without a walk.

