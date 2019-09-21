Aditi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at French Open

Three Indian golfers including Aditi Ashok entered the weekend rounds at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, near here. With only 13 players under par for 36 holes, Nelly Korda (68-64) led the field at 10-under and the next best was four-under for Charlotte Thompson (68-70) and Azahara Munoz (66-72).

Temperatures reached 32 degree celsius at Le Pian de Medoc, but a swirling breeze made scoring trickier for the afternoon starters. Leading the Indian challenge was Aditi, who with 71-73 on first two days was T-31 at two-over, while Diksha Dagar, the only Indian to have won the Ladies European Tour this season, had rounds of 72-73 to be T-37th.

Tvesa Malik just squeezed into weekend with 73-75 and it should put her in the right frame with her home event, the Hero Women's Indian Open. Astha Madan, however, missed the cut with rounds of 77-73 as the cut fell at six-over and Madan was eight-over.

World No.10 Korda, the joint leading points' scorer for the United States Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles last week, took command on day two. The 21-year-old carded a morning round of seven-under-par 64 to take a six-stroke lead into the weekend on 10-under-par. England's Charlotte Thompson, Joanna Klatten from France and Spanish Solheim Cup star Azahara Munoz, who all played in the hot and breezy afternoon conditions, are tied for second on four-under.

Fellow European Solheim Cup player Celine Boutier from France is seven shots from the lead, in a tie for fifth place with Nobuhle Dlamini, Jenny Haglund and Madelene Sagstrom, while the defending champion, Caroline Hedwall, is tied for 14th on level par.

