STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-IND-PREVIEW

India look to maintain clean slate before Tests By Abhishek Hore

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Virat Kohli's familiar exuberance and pep talks drowned the chatter around Rishabh Pant as India prepared to play South Africa in the third T20 International here on Sunday, seeking a 2-0 series verdict.

SPO-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Pacers in focus as South Africa face BP XI in second warm-up

Surat, Sep 21 (PTI) The performance of pacers Pooja Vastrakar and Mansi Joshi will be watched keenly when the South Africa women take on Board President's XI in their second warm-up match here on Sunday.

SPO-IND-LD DHAWAN I am sure team management will give youngsters long run: Dhawan

By Abhishek Hore Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday expressed optimism that the team management will give the youngsters a fair run to establish themselves going into next year's World T20 in Australia.

SPO-DHAWAN-HAZARE

I will play in Vijay Hazare after SA series, says Dhawan Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) India opener Shikhar Dhwan on Saturday said he will turn up for his state side Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

SPO-WREST-WORLD-LD IND

Deepak Punia books Tokyo Olympics quota, to fight for gold at Worlds By Amanpreet Singh

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 21 (PTI) Reigning junior world champion Deepak Punia placed himself in line for the senior world title by reaching the 86kg final apart from booking his Tokyo Olympics quota, here on Saturday.

SPO-IND-VANDERDUSSEN We are here to play in traditional South African way: Van der Dussen

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (PTI) Vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Saturday said they are here to compete in the "traditional South African way" even though the team currently touring India lacks the firepower of the previous visiting outfits.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi, Diksha and Tvesa make cut at French Open

Bordeaux (France), Sep 21 (PTI) Three Indian golfers including Aditi Ashok entered the weekend rounds at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, near here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri T-10 at Sanderson Farms Championship

Jackson (US), Sep 21 (PTI) Anirban Lahiri opened his delayed second round with a string of birdies as he raced to four-under through first five holes before slowing down at the Sanderson Farms Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-SHARMA Sharma makes amends at Wentworth

Wentworth (UK), Sep 21 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma made big amends with a flawless five-under 67 to be Tied-8th at the BMW PGA Championship here.

SPO-PAK-SQUAD Abid Ali, Shinwari and Ifthikar Ahmed recalled to Pakistan's ODI squad

Karachi, Sep 21 (PTI) World Cup discards Abid Ali, Ifthikar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Muhammad Nawaz have been recalled to Pakistan's ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

SPO-GOLF-MADAPPA Madappa T-15 as typhoon threatens to hit Shinhan Donghae Open

Incheon (Korea), Sep 21 (PTI) India's Viraj Madappa turned in a superb back nine with four birdies to leap into the top-15 at the end of the third round of the 35th Shinhan Donghae Open here. SPO-PAK-BOON

David Boon appointed ICC match referee for Pakistan's home series vs Sri Lanka Karachi, Sep 21 (PTI) The ICC has appointed former Australia batsman David Boon as the match referee for Pakistan's short limited overs home series against a second-string Sri Lanka side, signalling its change in stance as to how it views security situation in the country.

SPO-RACE-ARRC

Asia Road Racing C'ship: Rajiv Sethu clocks strong qualifier before crashing out Selangor (Malaysia), Sep 21 (PTI) Indian racer Rajiv Sethu clocked a strong qualifying time but a fall cut short his chances of making a top 10 finish at the first race outing in round six of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) here on Saturday.

SPO-SCA-POLLS

SCA polls: Jaydev Shah is president, Himanshu Shah secretary Rajkot, Sep 21 (PTI) Jaydev Shah was elected president of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, while its former media manager Himanshu Shah is the new secretary.

SPO-SAI

SAI to set up 20 Centres of Excellence looking at Paris and LA Olympics New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) In a first-of-its kind move, the Ministry of Sports has decided to create 20 National Centres of Excellence (NCE) with top-of-the-line coaches will train athletes in the developmental group keeping 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in mind.

