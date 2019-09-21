Lahiri tied 35th at halfway stage, Atwal misses cut

Anirban Lahiri shot a 70 on the second day and was tied 35th with an aggregate score of 5-under 67 at the halfway stage of the Sanderson Farms Championship. Daniel Chopra (69-71) duly made the cut at tied 43rd while Arjun Atwal (74-71) missed the cut, which fell at three-under.

Also missing the cut was debutant and rookie 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia, who has just turned pro. The American golfer of Indian origin – his Indian parents settled in the US – shot 70 in first round and added a 74 to go two-over. After being four-under through 14 and seven-under, he bogeyed 16th and 18th to end at five-under.

Earlier on Friday Lahiri was excellent with some of his long putts as he holed a 22-footer and a 29-footer besides a 10-footer and a nine-footer. He did have one bogey, but so far he has five birdies in the second round. Korea's star An Byeong Hun, who recently came to breaking through for his maiden PGA Tour win, played 25 holes on Friday but made a bunch of birdies even as a storm threatened to spoil his momentum.

Lahiri opened with a birdie from 22 feet on first and had two more on third and fourth before holing a big 29-footer as he went to four-under through five holes. He parred next five before adding another birdie from nine and a half feet but dropped a shot on Par-3 after not getting his second shot right.

Korean An first finished off a 6-under 66 in the morning and then birdied four straight holes to start the second round, carrying the former U.S. Amateur champion to add another 66 as he held a two-shot lead when the second round was halted by darkness. Lying behind him was J.T. Poston, who finished his first round with a 64 and added 70 in second. Poston had a share of first round lead, but An overtook him after 36 holes.

George McNeill (67-67) was also tied second with Poston, Tom Hoge (64-70) and Scottie Scheffler (68-66), a rookie who led the Korn Ferry Tour Finals that just ended earlier this month. Scheffler also has 13 birdies through 36 holes.

