Eagles put OT Mailata on IR, promote WR Ward

The Philadelphia Eagles placed offensive tackle Jordan Mailata on injured reserve on Saturday, further pushing back his eventual NFL debut. Mailata, a seventh-round pick by the Eagles in 2018, has been dealing with a back injury since the preseason. He didn't play at all last year and eventually was placed on IR in December.

A former rugby player in Australia, the 6-foot-8, 346-pound Mailata made his way to the NFL via the International Pathway Program. To fill Mailata's spot on the 53-man roster, the Eagles promoted college quarterback-turned-wide receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)