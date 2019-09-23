Sports News Roundup: Colts hold off Falcons for second straight win; Laver Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Springer hits 3 HRs, Astros clinch West

George Springer homered in each of his first three plate appearances, shouldering the load until the Houston Astros broke free with a six-run fifth inning in their 13-5 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Astros clinched the American League West with their 102nd win, their ninth full-season division title and third in a row. Houston completed its home schedule with a club-record 60 victories and finished 32-6 at home against AL West foes, with perfect marks against Seattle and Texas.

Packers sack Flacco six times in win over Broncos

In a battle of first-year head coaches and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, the Green Bay Packers beat the visiting Denver Broncos 27-16 on Sunday. The Packers improved to 3-0 under coach Matt LaFleur as Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos fell to 0-3 under Vic Fangio. Joe Flacco threw for 213 yards but tossed one interception and was sacked six times.

Colts hold off Falcons for second straight win

Jacoby Brissett threw for 310 yards as the Indianapolis Colts earned their second straight win Sunday, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Brissett completed 28 of 37 passes, including an 11-yard strike to Jack Doyle in the final two minutes for a first down to the Atlanta 16 that sealed the outcome. The Colts (2-1) also got 74 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries from Marlon Mack.

Lions take down Eagles in Philly, remain unbeaten

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown and the visiting Detroit Lions remained unbeaten with a 27-24 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. had six receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown as the Lions improved to 2-0-1.

Vikings' ground game bulldozes Raiders in rout

The Minnesota Vikings got rushing touchdowns from three different players and totaled 211 yards on the ground Sunday afternoon in bulldozing the visiting Oakland Raiders 34-14. Adam Thielen scored twice, once on a pass from Kirk Cousins, and the Minnesota defense harassed Derek Carr into four sacks and an interception in the most lopsided game in 38 years in the 16-game all-time series between the Super Bowl XI combatants.

Brady-led Patriots cruise past Jets

New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns while passing Drew Brees for second place in career touchdown passes and the Patriots continued their early-season roll with a 30-14 victory over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Brady was 28-of-42 passing and threw first-half touchdown passes to Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman, giving him 524 career touchdown passes, two more than Brees in league history and trailing only Peyton Manning (539). Brees is expected to miss six weeks with a thumb injury.

NFL roundup: Jones rallies Giants past Bucs in debut

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones led the Saquon Barkley-less New York Giants on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes in his first career start to defeat the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 on Sunday. Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory for New York (1-2). Gay had made four previous field goals but had missed two extra points, one of which was blocked.

Brazilian women take one-two finish in street final

Brazilian skateboarders finished one-two in the female category of the Street League World Championships on Sunday, a result that moved them closer to a place at Tokyo 2020 and confirmed Brazil's eminence in one of the newest Olympic events. The triumph came in front of a sell-out crowd of 8,000 in Sao Paulo, the home of Brazilian skateboarding and in particular the street discipline, one of two, along with park, that will be included in the Olympics for the first time next year.

Motor racing: Newgarden wins 2019 IndyCar series for second title in three seasons

American Josef Newgarden clinched the 2019 IndyCar Series title by finishing eighth in the final race of the season in Monterey, California on Sunday. Needing to place fourth or better in the Grand Prix of Monterey at the Laguna Seca road course to be certain of the championship, Newgarden did not manage that but the pieces of the puzzle fell into place for the 28-year-old from Tennessee.

Tennis: Zverev completes Laver Cup win for Europe

Alexander Zverev snatched the Laver Cup for Team Europe as he beat Canada's Milos Raonic in the final rubber of a thrilling three days of action in Geneva's Palexpo Arena on Sunday. With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, winners of 39 Grand Slam titles between them, part of the supporting bench, Zverev showed immense composure to close out a 6-4 3-6 10-4 victory and hand Bjorn Borg's team a 13-11 overall win.

