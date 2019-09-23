The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

By Abhishek Hore Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) His eyes trained on next year's T20 World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli is willing to take risks in order to mould his India players into an "unfazed" unit, one that is able to "take toss out of the equation".

Stuck to our plans, kept up pressure on India: De Kock Bengaluru, Sept 23 (PTI) The margin of victory was big but South African captain Quinton de Kock was equally impressed with the manner in which his team fought back to win the third T20 International against India and level the series.

India women need to be wary of South Africa women in 1st T20I Surat, Sep 23 (PTI) India women can't afford to take South Africa women lightly despite their recent domination over the visitors in twenty20 internationals when the two sides face off in the first game of the five-match T20I series here on Tuesday.

Pant should drop down from No.4 to regain form: Laxman New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Rishabh Pant's natural aggressive game is not working for him at the No.4 position, says Indian batting great VVS Laxman, who feels the youngster can regain his form by coming in lower down the order.

Didn't compete enough, admits Sushil, vows to fight more often now By Amanpreet Singh

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 23 (PTI) Veteran wrestler Sushil Kumar says it was a mistake to head into big tournaments without enough "mat-time" and he will now compete more regularly to revive his sagging career.

SPO-MEETING-IOA-CGF IOA and CGF chiefs to meet in Delhi on November 14, discuss shooting at CWG

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra is set to meet Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief Louise Martin here on November 14 to discuss the "concerns" raised by India on the axing of shooting from the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

SPO-GAVASKAR-FIXING Fixing can't be totally controlled, greed has no cure: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels it is difficult to completely get rid of match-fixing in cricket as there will always be an odd person swayed by greed, which cannot be cured.

SPO-APTE-OBIT Madhav Apte: A Mumbai khadoos who never got bitter

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Madhav Apte was an aberration in Indian cricket in the true sense of the word.

SPO-BOX-PANGHAL Panghal counts on strenuous training to win medal at Tokyo Olympics

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Sept 23 (PTI) World Championships' silver medal-winning boxer Amit Panghal reckons securing an Olympic spot at next year's Asian qualifiers will be a tough task but vowed to leave no stone unturned in his quest for glory at the Tokyo Games.

Panghal, Manish exempted from Senior Boxing Nationals New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) World Championship medallists Amit Panghal and Manish Kaushik have been exempted from participating at the Senior National Boxing Championship to be held in Shimla from October 4 to 10.

'The Art of Leaving': Gavaskar got it right, Kapil Dev didn't but what about Dhoni? By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A few get it right but quite a few others struggle with the timing when it comes to the dreaded 'R word' in the star-spangled firmament of Indian cricket.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri cards 69 to finish tied 45th at Sanderson Farms C'ship

Jackson (US), Sept 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri rounded off the week with a three-under 69 to end Tied-45th at the Sanderson Farms Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi best Indian at Ladies French Open golf

Paris, Sept 23 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok was the best Indian at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France as she shot even par 71 in the final round to finish Tied-26th here.

SPO-NBA-TRUMP NBA gears up for India debut, Trump adds to buzz with 'I may come'

By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) "Am I invited Mr Prime Minister?" With that question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump put the spotlight firmly on NBA's India debut next month where the organisers are expecting a full house.

